'Thalapathy' turns 48: Wishes pour in for Vijay from Kollywood celebs

CHENNAI: Celebrities from the tinseltown have been wishing Kollywood's A-lister Vijay on his 48th birthday since midnight.

Vijay, who has been leading the box-office numbers game for a long time in the industry, started off as a child artiste in his father and veteran director SA Chandrasekhar's films. Notably, he featured as a child actor in Rajinikanth's Naan Sigappu Manithan helmed by Chandrasekhar. Also, the actor played the junior role of actor Vijaykanth in Vasantha Raagam.

He was lapped by the family audience after leading films like Poove Unakkaga, Kadhalukku Mariyadhai and Thulladha Manamum Thullum. Vijay, later in the mid 2000s, took the massy route to win over audiences of all centres and there was no looking back for him after huge successes Ghilli, Pokkiri and Thupakki.

Vijay was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast, he will next be seen in National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally film titled "Varisu". The movie billed to be a family drama will be releasing on Pongal 2023.

Celebrities such as Sivakarthikeyan, GV Prakash, director-actor Raghava Lawrence wished the actor.

Here are the tweets: