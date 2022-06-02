Revisit Kaithi before getting into world of Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj

He also added, “I thank all the kind souls who made this possible. It has been 18 months since I started working on Vikram. As a team, we have shed blood and sweat (quite literally) for this film in order to entertain you, our audiences, and to celebrate One Man, the pride of our Nation, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.”

“And to my lovely audience, Vikram is going to be all yours in a few hours. We hope you enjoy it and have an amazing theatre experience! And please do revisit 'Kaithi' before getting into the world of 'Vikram':),” he concluded.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram stars Kamal Haasan along with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Actor Suriya has also played a key cameo role in the film and the music for the movie is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran.