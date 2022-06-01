Suriya loved being on Vikram sets, Lokesh says pleasure is ours

CHENNAI: Kamal starrer Vikram, which is all set to hit the screens on June 3, has been setting huge expectations ever since its announcement.
With just days left for release, the makers have been releasing character posters from the movie, including actor Suriya’s. Thanking the team for the experience, actor Suriya retweeted director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s post and said he loved being on the sets.
“Loved being on sets with you and the whole team!! @Dir_Lokesh #Vikram,” Suriya wrote. Replying him, Lokesh said, “Pleasure is ours sir.”
Suriya's cameo in 'Vikram' drew attention after director Lokesh and the film's leading man Kamal Haasan discussed it earlier during the movie promotions.
Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin who happened to watch the movie thanked the team for the experience of watching it.
“#Vikram super👏🏽👍🏼👍🏼👏🏽thx to ulaganayakan @ikamalhaasan sir @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial #Fahad @turmericmediaTM and the whole team for this movie experience ! Sure blockbuster !”
Music director Anirudh was quick to respond with hearts.
Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Narain in crucial roles, Vikram' will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.