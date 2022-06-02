Hope you enjoy Vikram: Anirudh’s message ahead of release

CHENNAI: Ahead of Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' release, Anirudh Ravichander took to Twitter to thank his fans for their love and support. The Twitter post is captioned, "A note from my heart to all of you."
He also shared a note for his fans' love before Vikram's release and also stated that at the beginning of the year 2022 he wondered how he is gonna manage.
In the past few months, Anirudh had 4 films on the table, starting from Beast, KRK, Don and finally Vikram. The music director extended his gratitude to extraordinary team and the musicians.
The statement read, "When 2022 began, was wondering how we could ever pull this off. April 13 to June 3, we ve had 4 film releases. Starting from Beast to KRK to Don to now, Vikram. Your love for all the music for all these films has what has made us do this. Impossible without our maverick music team and musicians. Love you guys and love you fans. Hope you guys enjoy Vikram from tomorrow as much as we enjoyed working on it. As I always say, miles to go, Much love, Anirudh."
Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram stars Kamal Haasan along with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Suriya has also played a key cameo role. The music for the movie is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran.
Kamal Haasan had announced at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 that the movie will also be in Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and is on the Metaverse platform.