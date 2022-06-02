Hope you enjoy Vikram: Anirudh’s message ahead of release

In the past few months, Anirudh had 4 films on the table, starting from Beast, KRK, Don and finally Vikram. The music director extended his gratitude to extraordinary team and the musicians.

The statement read, "When 2022 began, was wondering how we could ever pull this off. April 13 to June 3, we ve had 4 film releases. Starting from Beast to KRK to Don to now, Vikram. Your love for all the music for all these films has what has made us do this. Impossible without our maverick music team and musicians. Love you guys and love you fans. Hope you guys enjoy Vikram from tomorrow as much as we enjoyed working on it. As I always say, miles to go, Much love, Anirudh."