India 'B' shocks USA, India 'A', 'C' suffer defeats

MAMALLAPURAM: Teenaged Grandmaster D Gukesh shocked world number 5 Fabiano Caruana as India 'B' pulled off a superb 3-1 win over number 2 seeds USA in the eighth round of the Open section of the 44th Chess Olympiad here on Saturday.

Gukesh is enjoying a purple patch and his victory over Caruana was his eighth on the trot in the tournament and helped improve his live ratings.

He moved up to second behind the legendary Viswanathan Anand in live ratings.