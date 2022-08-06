Round 8: It's India B vs USA, Women’s A vs Ukraine

CHENNAI: The highly-anticipated match between India 'B' team which continues to dominate is playing against the USA and India A team under the women's category is playing with Ukraine in Round 8 at 44th Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram, Chennai.
Under the open category, India A is playing against Armenia, India B against the USA, and India C against Peru.
Under the women's category, India A is playing against Ukraine, India B against Croatia, and India C against Poland.
On Friday, the Indian women’s A team notched up their seventh successive victory against sixth seed Azerbaijan with a 2.5-1.5 score to maintain their sole lead in the women’s section with 14 points, and India B, after a loss to Armenia in the 6th round, bounced back with a 3.5-0.5 score against Cuba with D Gukesh leading from the front once again to notch his seventh successive victory in the tournament at the Olympiad.
