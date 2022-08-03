Round 6: Grandmaster Gukesh wins match; 6th victory so far

CHENNAI: In the 6th round of the match held today, 16-year-old Tamil Nadu's grandmaster Gukesh, who is part of the India 'B' team, won the match against the Armenian Grandmaster Sargissian Gabriel in the 41st move in Mahabalipuram at the 44th Chess Olympiad.
This marks Gukesh’s 6th victory in the matches played so far.
Earlier, India 'B' registered an impressive victory against fourth-seeded Spain, the team’s fifth successive triumph in the Open section. Both young Grandmasters D Gukesh and B Adhiban won their matches in Round 5.
