Chess Olympiad 2022

8th victory: Gukesh defeats US grandmaster

This marks Gukesh’s eighth victory in the matches played so far.
Gukesh D playing against USA's Grandmaster Fabiano Caruanain in 8th round of Chess Olympiad.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In the eighth round of the matches held today, 16-year-old Tamil Nadu's grandmaster Gukesh, who is part of the India 'B' team, defeated USA's Grandmaster Fabiano Caruanain in Mahabalipuram at the 44th Chess Olympiad.

This marks Gukesh’s eighth victory in the matches played so far.

Apart from Gukesh, Polish WIM Oliwia Kiolbasa who won 7 matches in a streak, has won his 8th match today defeating India's WGM Nandhidhaa.

Meanwhile, Raunak Sadhwani defeated Leinier Dominguez in style after sacrificing a knight for an attack early in the game.

