Chess Olympiad 2022

44th Chess Olympiad: Torch rally in Chennai at 4 pm

38 torches from all districts in Tamil Nadu will reach the Presidency College ground and will proceed to Nehru Stadium, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.
Representative image
Representative imageTwitter
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad, which begins in Chennai on July 28, arrived in Mahabalipuram today is planned to pass through the city today from 4 pm.

38 torches from all districts in Tamil Nadu will reach the Presidency College ground and will proceed to Nehru Stadium, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

The route planned is from Presidency College ground and the rally will go through Kamarajar Salai, Rajaji Salai, War Memorial, Flag Staff Road, Anna Salai, Pallavan Salai, Central Alight Point, PLC Junction, Raja Muthiah Salai, and reach Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Greater Chennai Traffic Police has made arrangements to avoid traffic congestion.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
Anna Salai
Mahabalipuram
Traffic congestion
Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium
Kamarajar Salai
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
War Memorial
Rajaji Salai
Greater Chennai Traffic police
44th Chess Olympiad
44th Chess Olympiad 2022
Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram
Torch rally
Presidency College ground
Flag Staff Road
Raja Muthiah Salai

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in