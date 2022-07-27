Social media will be monitored during PM's visit: Shankar Jiwal

CHENNAI: As part of security arrangements made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai, Commissioner Shankar Jiwal inspected the security arrangements last night and addressed the media. He mentioned that comments on social media are also being monitored during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Earlier, Jiwal has invoked a ban on flying drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Chennai on July 28 and 29.

Modi will reach Chennai on Thursday to inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad and on Friday, he will be presiding over the graduation ceremony at Anna University.

All senior police officers- additional commissioners, seven joint commissioners and 26 deputy commissioners will be overseeing the security arrangements for the two days.

Security will be tightened in and around the Olympiad venue, Mahabalipuram and in Anna University, police added.

Police teams have initiated checks across lodges, hotels and service apartments across the city to identify if any suspicious person has checked in to the premises in the recent past.

Security has also been beefed up at all important transport hubs across Chennai.