Modi to inaugurate Chess Olympiad, Anna Univ convocation on July 28

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting the city on July 28 to inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad and attend the 42nd convocation of Anna University.

According to PM's tour programme, he would be arriving at the Chennai airport at 4.45 pm on Thursday from Ahmedabad through an IAF BBJ aircraft. From the airport, he would take a Mi-17 helicopter to reach the INS Adyar helipad from where he would reach the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium by road.

After the inauguration of the Chess Olympiad, he would depart by road for Raj Bhavan where he would halt for the night. On Friday, he would attend Anna University's convocation at 10 am. Following the event, he would leave for Ahmedabad by IAF aircraft from Chennai airport at 11.55 am.

This would be Modi’s second visit to the city after the DMK came to power last year. He visited the city on May 26 this year to lay the foundation for various developmental projects worth Rs 31,400 crore.