44th Chess Olympiad: Torch relay arrives in Mahabalipuram

By hosting the Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu, the entire nation is looking at the state and appreciating Chief Minister MK Stalin for organising and allotting necessary funds for the historic event, Senthil Balaji said earlier.

Besides, foreign players have been landing in Chennai to participate in the grand event. Players from over 180 countries will be participating in the Olympiad with three Indian teams each in the Open and women's sections.

Earlier today, Chennai traffic police suggested that motorists should plan to take alternative routes instead of the aforementioned roads owing to the traffic congestion tomorrow.