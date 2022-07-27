44th Chess Olympiad: Torch relay arrives in Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: The torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad, which begins in Chennai on July 28, arrived in Mahabalipuram earlier this morning and was received by senior Tamil Nadu ministers.
On June 19 in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chess Olympiad torch relay for the tournament. The Olympiad torch was carried across all states, union territories and 75 cities of the country.
By hosting the Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu, the entire nation is looking at the state and appreciating Chief Minister MK Stalin for organising and allotting necessary funds for the historic event, Senthil Balaji said earlier.
Besides, foreign players have been landing in Chennai to participate in the grand event. Players from over 180 countries will be participating in the Olympiad with three Indian teams each in the Open and women's sections.
Earlier today, Chennai traffic police suggested that motorists should plan to take alternative routes instead of the aforementioned roads owing to the traffic congestion tomorrow.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android