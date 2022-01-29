Ukkrapandian named Chennai captain for Prime Volleyball

Chennai :

India national team setter Mohan Ukkrapandian was on Friday named the Chennai Blitz captain for the inaugural Prime Volleyball League season, which is scheduled to be hosted in Hyderabad between February 5 and 27. “It is an honour to be selected as the captain of Chennai Blitz. We had a good pre-season camp at the CSS (Centre for Sports Science) indoor facility [at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research] in Chennai. We look forward to having a good season,” Ukkrapandian said in a statement after being appointed the skipper. Following a two-week camp in Chennai, the Blitz contingent touched down in host city Hyderabad on Thursday. Meanwhile, Venezuelan attacker Fernando Gonzalez joined his Chennai teammates in Hyderabad on Friday.



