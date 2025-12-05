Second Ashes Test : Australia takes 44-run lead after England drops 5 catches





BRISBANE: Australia took a 44-run first-innings lead after two days of the second Ashes cricket Test, with the top order all getting starts Friday to help the host reach 378-6 at stumps.

Five dropped catches and some wayward bowling dented England and allowed the batters to capitalize.

Opener Jake Weatherald led from the start of Australia’s innings with 72 from 78 balls, Marnus Labuschagne (65) completed back-to-back half centuries, and stand-in skipper Steve Smith made 61 as bat dominated ball despite some uneven bounce at the Gabba.

Alex Carey was dropped before he’d scored and again on 25, but survived to be unbeaten on 46 off 45 balls at stumps. Michael Neser also got a reprieve before finishing not out 15 in a 49-run seventh-wicket stand.

The Australians were coasting at 291-3 in the night session until Brydon Carse took two wickets in four balls against the run of play. He ended a 95-run fourth-wicket partnership when Cameron Green (45) backed away too far from a half-volley and was bowled.

Carse then got a thick edge with a short ball to Carey from the next delivery but Ben Duckett grassed a regulation chance at gully.

Two balls later Smith pulled a short ball and Will Jacks reached out one-handed to pluck it out of the air at deep backward square. Australia suddenly was 292-5.

Carey and Josh Inglis, both wicketkeeper batters, added 37 for the sixth wicket to get Australia within range of England’s first innings 334.

Duckett put down another catch, going with one hand at gully when Inglis edged Ben Stokes. But the England captain didn’t rely on any help two balls later when he angled a cutter back into Inglis’ middle stump, bowling the Australian No. 7 for 23.

Stokes hit Neser on the pad first ball but it was given not out, and England wasted a review.

Carse then put down a catch off Jofra Archer’s bowling when Neser was on six, yet another reprieve for the Aussies.

It got worse for England when Root put down a catch to his right when Carey edged between wicketkeeper and slip.

England resumed Day 2 at 325-9 and added nine runs in 14 balls before No. 11 Archer was dismissed.

Root, the No. 1-ranked batter in Test cricket, was 135 overnight and remained unbeaten when the 70-run last-wicket stand ended.

Travis Head, the star of Australia’s series-opening win, added 30 more runs after a getting a reprieve when he was dropped on three by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith off Archer in the ninth over.

Head ran out of luck when he rushed through his shot to a ball from Carse and skied a catch to Gus Atkinson, ending a 77-run opening stand.

Brief scores: England (1st innings) 334 in 76.2 overs (J Root 138*, Z Crawley 76, M Starc 6/75) vs Australia (1st innings) 378/6 in 73 overs (J Weatherald 72, M Labuschagne 65, S Smith 61, A Carey 46 batting, C Green 45, B Carse 3/113)