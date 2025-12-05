Premier League: Manchester United held to 1-1 draw at home by struggling West Ham

MANCHESTER: Manchester United missed the chance to go fifth in the Premier League when it was held 1-1 by West Ham United at Old Trafford on Thursday, a result which keeps the visitor in the relegation zone.

After a scrappy goalless opening half, the host took the lead in the 58th minute through Diogo Dalot but West Ham’s Soungoutou Magassa equalised seven minutes from time which led to boos from the home fans at the final whistle.

“Angry and frustrated, that’s it,” Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said.

“We are really inconsistent but if you look at the goal (we conceded), we have a long ball, we have everything under control, we need to do better.

“We knew set pieces would be a problem with the difference in height in the team but we could do it. We could maintain the ball after the first goal and again we lost two points.”

Man United is eighth in the standings on 22 points, while West Ham remains 18th on 12 points, two adrift of Leeds United in 17th spot.

West Ham had the best of the opening half-hour, played at a pedestrian pace, but never really threatened before the host began to take control.

Bryan Mbeumo played a one-two from a short corner before trying a looping shot from outside the area which sent West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola scrambling to tip it over the bar.

Amad Diallo put a ball across the box which Joshua Zirkzee sent goalwards with his thigh and Aaron Wan-Bissaka headed off the line, and seconds later Bruno Fernandes’s effort skimmed the outside of the post.

Wan-Bissaka was a rock at the heart of West Ham’s defence against his former club, putting in crucial challenges and keeping his side level going in at the break.

Magassa shot into the side netting early in the second half before Man United found the opening goal. An attempted shot from Casemiro took a deflection and the ball fell kindly for Dalot almost on the penalty spot and he sent his shot on the turn past Areola.

“We are disappointed. At 1-0 with 30 minutes to go we have to control the game more, especially at Old Trafford,” Dalot said.

“We cannot get as anxious as we got after the goal. Maybe we got sloppy with the ball possession. We had the game there. We think it is down to us rather than credit to West Ham.

“It is a good feeling. Every time you get the opportunity to score a goal for a club like this is amazing, especially at the Stretford End.

“But I would change it for the three points.”

The game looked to be petering out to a narrow win for the home side, with West Ham never really looking like finding an equaliser until Jarrod Bowen’s flicked header from a corner was cleared off the line by Noussair Mazraoui and Magassa smashed home.

Both teams sprung to life in the final minutes in search of a winner and Fernandes was guilty of a couple of late misses.