Sudan's Foreign Min says army chief orders dissolution of paramilitary RSF

The order follows a days-long power struggle that killed at least 97 civilians as fighting between the rivals broke out across the country
Country's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has ordered the dissolution of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces
Country's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has ordered the dissolution of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support ForcesAFP
Reuters

Sudan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the country's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has ordered the dissolution of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and branded it as a rebellious group.

The order follows a days-long power struggle that killed at least 97 civilians as fighting between the rivals broke out across the country.

