Sudan's Foreign Min says army chief orders dissolution of paramilitary RSF

Sudan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the country's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has ordered the dissolution of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and branded it as a rebellious group.
The order follows a days-long power struggle that killed at least 97 civilians as fighting between the rivals broke out across the country.
