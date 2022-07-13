Sri Lanka crisis: Rise & fall of Gotabaya Rajapaksa

COLOMBO: Before he fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday amid a crushing economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was the last of six members of the country’s most influential family still clinging to power.

Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards flew to the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, according to an immigration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

His departure comes four days after massive crowds broke into his official residence and occupied his seaside office, and he pledged to leave the country.

Protesters also stormed the residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has said he will leave once a new government is in place.