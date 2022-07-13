Send Gotabaya back to SL: Protests near Maldives Prez’s house

The Sri Lankan President arrived at the Velena International airport in the Maldives at 3.07 a.m. on Wednesday and the Maldives capital was under heavy security at that time, sources confirmed to Daily Mirror.

Sources said that former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed had requested President Ibrahim Solih for the Rajapaksas to land in Maldives and clearance was received.

Rajapaksa is expected to be in the Maldives on transit before flying to another destination which is yet to be known.