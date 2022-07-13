World

Send Gotabaya back to SL: Protests near Maldives Prez’s house

President Rajapaksa fled the country for the Maldives early on Wednesday morning, along with his wife and two security officers amid mass scale protests against him in Sri Lanka, Daily Mirror reported.
Sri Lankan protestors near Maldives Prez’s house
IANS

COLOMBO: Maldivians and Sri Lankan expatriates are protesting near Maldives President Ibrahim Solih's house urging the authorities to send ousted Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa out from their country's soil, the Head of the Maldivian TV channel told Daily Mirror.

India denies facilitating travel of Rajapaksa out of Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan President arrived at the Velena International airport in the Maldives at 3.07 a.m. on Wednesday and the Maldives capital was under heavy security at that time, sources confirmed to Daily Mirror.

Sources said that former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed had requested President Ibrahim Solih for the Rajapaksas to land in Maldives and clearance was received.

Rajapaksa is expected to be in the Maldives on transit before flying to another destination which is yet to be known.

Sri Lanka
protest
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka crisis
President Rajapaksa
Protests near Maldives

