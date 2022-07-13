World

Will resign today: Gotabaya tells Lankan Speaker

The Sri Lankan Speaker appealed to public to have confidence in the parliamentary process that has been outlined to appoint a new president on July 20.
Will resign today: Gotabaya tells Lankan Speaker
People throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residenceAP
Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday, telephoned the Speaker saying that his resignation letter will be sent later in the day.

"The President got in touch with me over the phone and said that he will ensure that his resignation letter will be received by me today," Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a video statement.

"I appeal to the public to have confidence in the parliamentary process we have outlined to appoint a new president on the 20th and be peaceful,” he said.

People throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence
Lanka declares state of emergency after President flees

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Lankan crisis
Sri Lankan crisis
Lankan Protest
Sri Lanka War
Sri Lankan Speaker
Gotabaya resign

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in