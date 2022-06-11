Can an intense workout combat a bad diet?

CHENNAI: Well, the simple answer is ‘no’ you can’t go to gym and torture your body to burn all that bad food decisions you made. But is it really that hard to make smarter choices? The truth is when you eat in a nutritional balance for 40 days your body slowly starts to reset and your cravings start to reduce. In 90 days you can reprogram your body much like a computer. Put in the right information long enough so it starts processing all the data you’re feeding it just as it should. You start metabolising your food better, feel more energetic, weight loss becomes a by-product and you actually start enjoying the process of eating clean.

You may wonder why people struggle to lose weight if it’s truly that simple. Well, the truth is that the first few weeks of readjustment are very tough, even demotivating for a few. And those who manage to stick with it for a few weeks are likely to hit a plateau, after which they give up. But the few who hang in there during this phase are the ones who experience the magic. Robin Sharma says, “Change is hard in the beginning, messy in the middle but glorious in the end”. Being someone who’s been through change in many various aspects of my life I can assure you that his description is absolutely accurate. I love working out and training is a huge part of my life and yet when I see people coming to the gym day after day not seeing any results, I want to ask them to stop and go back to basics. Focus on being active through the day- that’s most important.

And equally important is the topic of this article – the right nutrition -which is not given enough importance. When your food habits are nowhere close to meeting your nutrition goals, over-excising can actually lead to fat accumulation and not fat loss. Remember, both overeating and undereating are equally detrimental to your overall health. Weight loss is inevitable when your body is in a metabolic equilibrium so if you’re not able to manage your weight, you need to address your metabolic health.

Every person’s nutritional needs are different but here are a few things you can do to get started on your journey towards holistic health and well-being