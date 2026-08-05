DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, August 05, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (August 05, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. TN Budget: School education gets highest allocation of Rs 44,527 crore
In the maiden budget by the TVK government, the School Education Department has been allotted Rs 44,527 crore. The funding has, however, been reduced compared to the previous years, which saw an increase of more than two thousand crore every year.
2. TN Budget: Revenue deficit at Rs 55,775 crore, fiscal deficit estimated at Rs 1,21,819 crore
3. RBI keeps rates unchanged for 4th time in row; outlook uncertain on El Nino, geopolitical risks
4. Parliament deadlock: Rijiju meets Rahul Gandhi to break logjam; Amit Shah may speak on FCRA bill
5. Heavy rains lash Kerala; relief camps opened, ‘orange alert’ issued in five districts
Heavy rains continued to batter several parts of Kerala on Wednesday, causing widespread waterlogging and inundation of roads. More relief camps have been opened and people from low-lying areas were evacuated, authorities said.
6.Kerala CM mulls talks with TN counterpart on Mullaperiyar dam issue
7. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologises for child abuse, deepfake content; errors in operating platform: Sources
8. RBI targeting polymer currency notes launch in early FY28: Guv Malhotra
10. Pak ex-minister arrested in UK in sexual assault case wins PoK election while on bail