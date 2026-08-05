Russian missile and drone barrage in Ukrainian capital region kills 17

Russia fired 24 ballistic missiles, four other missiles identified as either hypersonic Zircons or supersonic Oniks, and 115 drones, many of them jet-powered, in the attack. Zelenskyy said the strikes mainly targeted warehouses belonging to civilian businesses, as well as infrastructure and a railway station, hitting sites that he described as “with no connection to the war” — including a brewing company, building materials warehouses and civilian logistics facilities.

The attack was the latest in a series of large-scale Russian ballistic missile strikes that have become near-routine this summer. Ukraine has a limited stockpile of interceptor missiles for the U.S.-made Patriot systems, the sole air defense system in its arsenal able to shoot down ballistic missiles, making large volleys like Wednesday's hard to stop, even as Ukraine has stepped up deep strikes on Russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure.