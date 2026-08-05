TN Budget 2026: After 6 years, school education department sees dip, allotted Rs 44,527 crore by TVK govt; 4,000 crore lesser than previous year

CHENNAI: In the maiden budget by the TVK government, the School Education Department has been allotted Rs 44,527 crore. The funding has, however, been reduced compared to the previous years, which saw an increase of more than two thousand crore every year.
This year, the budget was reduced by at least Rs 4,007 crore as opposed to the previous year, which saw an allocation of Rs 48,534 crore.
Among new schemes, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Development N Marie Wilson announced multiple initiatives focusing on the welfare of students and state-run schools.
The government is set to implement the 'Super Clean Super Campus' scheme. Under this, daily cleaning activities, maintenance of drinking water facilities and toilets, and 24-hour security for school campuses are to be ensured. The scheme will be implemented in 10,000 schools in the first phase, with an allocation of Rs 139 crore.
Additionally, with the objective of modernising government schools across Tamil Nadu and providing the necessary infrastructure facilities based on recommended norms, ‘Palli Niraivu Thittam’ is set to be introduced.
This scheme will cover a total of 3,734 schools, including 2,514 primary schools, 365 middle schools, and 855 high and higher secondary schools, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,132 crore.
Focusing on students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds, the government will establish 'Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Schools of Excellence' as modern residential institutions.
These schools will cater to students from classes 9 to 12. An amount of Rs 125 crore is allocated for the infrastructure development of these schools.
And, for the curriculum change, the work of which commenced during the DMK government, the government has allocated Rs 25 crore. The curriculum change has already been implemented for classes 1, 2 and 3, and changes for the remaining classes are likely to be expected from the next academic year.
Furthermore, to curb drug usage among youth and students, the TN government has allotted Rs 7 crore. To strengthen awareness, the 10581 helpline number will be displayed on all school campuses. Also, the usage of the 'Drug-Free Tamil Nadu' mobile application is to be encouraged.
To specifically transform public libraries into state-wide digital libraries, the government has allocated Rs 10 crore. Keeping up with the old scheme, modern, branded bicycles equipped with helmets and water bottles are to be provided to 5.32 lakh students studying in class 11 in government and aided schools.
Meanwhile, the line up of budgets of previous years are; Rs 32,599 crore in 2021-22, Rs 36,895 crore in 2022-23, Rs 40,299 crore in 2023-24, Rs 44,042 crore in 2024-25, Rs 46,767 crore in 2025-26 and Rs 48,534 crore in 2026-27 mid-term budget.
“Reducing the budget for departments like school and higher education is more serious than one can argue. Already there are serious financial constraints and long-pending teachers/professors' demands that remain unaddressed. Reducing the budget will further deepen these concerns,” said a former vice chancellor of Anna University.