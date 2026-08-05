TN Budget 2026: After 6 years, school education department sees dip, allotted Rs 44,527 crore by TVK govt; 4,000 crore lesser than previous year

This year, the budget was reduced by at least Rs 4,007 crore as opposed to the previous year, which saw an allocation of Rs 48,534 crore.

Among new schemes, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Development N Marie Wilson announced multiple initiatives focusing on the welfare of students and state-run schools.

The government is set to implement the 'Super Clean Super Campus' scheme. Under this, daily cleaning activities, maintenance of drinking water facilities and toilets, and 24-hour security for school campuses are to be ensured. The scheme will be implemented in 10,000 schools in the first phase, with an allocation of Rs 139 crore.