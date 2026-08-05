Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, more people shifted to relief camps

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains continued to batter several parts of Kerala on Wednesday, causing widespread waterlogging and inundation of roads. More relief camps have been opened and people from low-lying areas were evacuated, authorities said.
The southern districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam continued to bear the brunt of the rain fury, with incessant showers and overcast skies disrupting normal life.
People, including the elderly, women and children, were seen wading through knee-deep water in several inundated areas of these districts.
As floodwaters were yet to recede from most low-lying areas and many houses remained waterlogged, more residents continued to be shifted to relief camps.
Local authorities said additional relief camps have been opened to accommodate those evacuated as the downpour persisted.
Several parts of northern districts, including high range areas of Kozhikode and Kannur also received widespread rains.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by surface wind speeds of up to 40 kmph at isolated places in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts during the morning hours.
Moderate rainfall accompanied by winds reaching up to 40 kmph was also likely at isolated places in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam during the same period, it said.
According to the IMD, Panathur in Kasaragod district recorded the highest rainfall in the state between 3 am on August 4 and midnight on August 5, receiving 84 mm of rain, while Cheruvanchery in Kannur district received 61 mm during the same period.
The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) warned of rough sea conditions and high waves ranging from 1.1 to 1.4 metres along the coasts of Thiruvananthapuram (Kappil to Pozhiyoor), Kollam (Alappad to Edava) and Alappuzha (Chellanam to Azhikkal Jetty) from 5.30 am on Wednesday till 11.30 pm on Thursday due to the 'Kallakkadal' phenomenon.
It also forecast waves of 1.2 to 1.6 metres along the Kanyakumari coast till 2.30 pm on Thursday.
In view of the alert, the Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) advised fishermen and coastal residents to remain vigilant, avoid beaches and all tourism-related activities there until the INCOIS warning is withdrawn, and exercise caution against possible coastal erosion.
As the rain continues, the KSDMA urged people living in landslide, mudslide and flash flood-prone hilly regions to shift to safer locations during daytime itself.
It also advised residents of low-lying areas that are prone to flooding to move to relief camps after assessing the local situation.
People were advised against crossing or entering rivers and other waterbodies for bathing, fishing or any other purpose during the heavy rains.
The authority urged the public to avoid all non-essential travel during periods of intense rainfall and refrain from visiting waterfalls, reservoirs and hilly tourist destinations until the weather warning is withdrawn.
It also advised motorists to exercise caution while travelling along roads near waterbodies and stretches undergoing repair work, warning of an increased risk of road accidents during heavy rain.
People were also advised against gathering on bridges over rivers or waterbodies for sightseeing or taking selfies, while night travel to hilly regions should be completely avoided.
The authority warned of accidents caused by uprooted trees and damaged electric posts due to strong winds.
Meanwhile, educational institutions in 10 districts -- Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kasaragod, Alappuzha, Wayanad, Kannur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, and Thrissur -- remained closed on Wednesday following the heavy rainfall.