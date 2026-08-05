Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, more people shifted to relief camps

The southern districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam continued to bear the brunt of the rain fury, with incessant showers and overcast skies disrupting normal life.

People, including the elderly, women and children, were seen wading through knee-deep water in several inundated areas of these districts.

As floodwaters were yet to recede from most low-lying areas and many houses remained waterlogged, more residents continued to be shifted to relief camps.

Local authorities said additional relief camps have been opened to accommodate those evacuated as the downpour persisted.