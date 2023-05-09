Real social justice is to give power to SCs: Vanathi on rumoured Cabinet reshuffle

The BJP leader taking a dig at the ruling government said, "Nepotism is ruling the DMK's Dravidian model just like Congress and other parties. No one needs this Dravidian model, which is anti-democratic, anti-equality, and anti-social justice. No one knows who will be the next leader of the BJP. Even a volunteer from a remote part of India can become a member of the BJP, Prime Minister, and Chief Minister. But, even after 100 years, we can now tell now who the DMK leader will be."

She further added that CM Stalin, who talks about women's rights has only appointed his son Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Sports Minister of the State, leaving his daughter behind.

"Speculations are rife that Chief Minister MK Stalin will bring in major changes in the State Cabinet. I hope that the Chief Minister will appoint members from the SC as Deputy Chief Minister and to other important portfolios", she concluded.

Earlier, State Irrigation Minister Duraimurugan called on Governor RN Ravi in connection with the rumoured Cabinet reshuffle, Duraimurugan said that it was up to the Chief Minister to decide on the cabinet reshuffle.

The State Cabinet is likely to see its first significant reshuffle in two years since the DMK formed government in May 2021. At least a couple of first-time Ministers are likely to get the axe in the reshuffle, which is expected to happen before Chief Minister MK Stalin’s likely foreign tour before the end of the month. Stalin, who has prepared the list based on the performance of the Ministers also learned to be contemplating changes in portfolios for nearly half a dozen Ministers.

Meanwhile, the buzz in the corridors of power was that Palanivel Thiagarajan aka PTR could be divested of his finance portfolio and given a relatively small portfolio in the impending cabinet reshuffle. Government sources with knowledge of the Cabinet reshuffle disclosed to DT Next that CM Stalin has picked incumbent Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu to replace PTR as the Finance Minister.