Amid speculations on Cabinet reshuffle, Duraimurugan meets Guv

CHENNAI: Amid speculation that State Irrigation Minister Duraimurugan called on Governor RN Ravi in connection with the rumoured Cabinet reshuffle, Duraimurugan said that it was up to the Chief Minister to decide on the cabinet reshuffle. “If I knew something about it (reshuffle) I would have told you the truth. It’s up to the CM,” Duraimurugan told reporters at his residence, dispelling rumours about his meeting with the Governor.

“I returned from a two-day trip to Nagercoil. Upon return, I straightaway went to meet the Chief Minister. He was already in the car, ready to leave for an event. He offered to meet me at the secretariat. I went to the Secretariat and attended to my files. I was informed that Chief Minister cancelled his visit to the Secretariat owing to leg pain. I have no knowledge of it (reshuffle). These days if a person is away from the state capital for just a couple of days, a lot of speculation happens,” he added