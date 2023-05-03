State Cabinet to see significant reshuffle after two years

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Nasar, Handloom Minister R Gandhi, one of the education ministers were said to be in the list of Ministers who could see their portfolios changed in the coming weeks owing to their unconvincing performance. A highly placed government source said that TRB Rajaa was favourite among the probable to be inducted in the Cabinet, which does not have much representation from the Delta districts. “An outgoing Dalit Minister must be replaced with a MLA from the same community. Though there are two Dalit Ministers apart from Kayalvizhi, replacing a Dalit Minister with a OBC is an unnecessary political move not worth taking after the criticism in Vengaivayal incident. However, the odds are in favour of a SC Minister from the south, mainly Tirunelveli and Tenkasi which are not represented in the Cabinet,” said a DMK senior.