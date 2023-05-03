State Cabinet to see significant reshuffle after two years
CHENNAI: The state Cabinet is likely to see its first significant reshuffle in two years since the DMK formed government in May 2021. At least a couple of first-time Ministers are likely to get the axe in the reshuffle, which is expected to happen before Chief Minister MK Stalin’s likely foreign tour before the end of the month.
Highly placed DMK sources disclosed that names of incumbent Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and state Tourism Minister K Ramachandran were in the hit list. State Dairy Minister SM Nasar, party strongman from Tiruvallur district, is understood to be the latest addition to the list under the consideration of the Chief Minister. Sankarankoil MLA E Raja and former Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister cum Manamadurai MLA A Tamilarasi are touted to be favourites to step into the shoes of debutante Kayalvizhi.
Reliable DMK sources told DT Next that names of Mannargudi MLA TRB Rajaa, son of party treasurer TR Baalu, chief government whip ‘Kovi’ Chezhian elected from Tiruvidaimaruthur and Thousand Lights MLA Ezhilan Naganathan are doing the rounds in the DMK circles for the likely induction in to the Cabinet.
Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has prepared the list based on the performance of the Ministers, is also learnt to be contemplating changes in portfolios for nearly half a dozen Ministers.
State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Nasar, Handloom Minister R Gandhi, one of the education ministers were said to be in the list of Ministers who could see their portfolios changed in the coming weeks owing to their unconvincing performance. A highly placed government source said that TRB Rajaa was favourite among the probable to be inducted in the Cabinet, which does not have much representation from the Delta districts. “An outgoing Dalit Minister must be replaced with a MLA from the same community. Though there are two Dalit Ministers apart from Kayalvizhi, replacing a Dalit Minister with a OBC is an unnecessary political move not worth taking after the criticism in Vengaivayal incident. However, the odds are in favour of a SC Minister from the south, mainly Tirunelveli and Tenkasi which are not represented in the Cabinet,” said a DMK senior.
“Performance of some of the Ministers during the just concluded Assembly session has influenced the leadership to go for change in portfolios. The CM was unhappy with an underprepared district secretary holding an influential ministry,” a district secretary added. Understandably, the DMK leadership, which is said to have once contemplated deputy chief ministership positions, has changed its mind on reviewing the status of state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in the face of the audio tapes controversy. That Stalin has broken his silence on the PTR audio tapes just ahead of the Cabinet meeting has vindicated the belief that the DMK would not disturb Thiaga Rajan at least for the time being to avoid giving fodder to the Opposition.
