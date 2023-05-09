PTR may be divested of Finance; Thennarasu likely successor

The buzz on the corridors of power on Monday was that PTR could be divested of his finance portfolio and given a relatively small portfolio in the impending cabinet reshuffle. Rumours of his ‘demotion’ did rounds to a feverish pitch after PTR was removed from the list of speakers for the “achievement rally”. PTR was replaced with the vice-chairman of the State Planning Commission E Jeyaranjan to address the achievement rally at Simmakkal in the former’s native Madurai Sunday.