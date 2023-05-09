PTR may be divested of Finance; Thennarasu likely successor
CHENNAI: Days after it put its weight behind state finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan aka PTR, the DMK high command appears to have taken a dramatic U-turn in the eleventh hour.
The buzz on the corridors of power on Monday was that PTR could be divested of his finance portfolio and given a relatively small portfolio in the impending cabinet reshuffle. Rumours of his ‘demotion’ did rounds to a feverish pitch after PTR was removed from the list of speakers for the “achievement rally”. PTR was replaced with the vice-chairman of the State Planning Commission E Jeyaranjan to address the achievement rally at Simmakkal in the former’s native Madurai Sunday.
Meanwhile, PTR put up a brave face by posting a cordial message on his official Twitter handle about his “fruitful discussion on wide-ranging topics relating to the political economy of Tamil Nadu, including the importance of honing the implementation of the Dravidian model to democratise development,” with Jeyaranjan.
Government sources with knowledge of the cabinet reshuffle disclosed to DT Next that CM Stalin has picked incumbent Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu to replace PTR as the Finance Minister.
