Order probe or resign: AIADMK to CM on 'PTR Tapes'
MADURAI: AIADMK MLA RB Udhayakumar on Wednesday referring to the audio clips purported to be of PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Finance Minister, appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to recommend a CBI probe to prove its veracity. If the CBI probe is not recommended, Udhayakumar called for CM Stalin-led government in Tamil Nadu to resign.
Talking to reporters in Madurai, Udhayakumar said it’s hard to imagine Rs 31,000 crore corruption dealing on the alleged audio tape.
On the brutal murder of Kovilpathu VAO Lourde Francis in Thoothukudi district in broad daylight by the sand mafia, he said nowadays there’s no safety for the government employees and raised apprehensions about public safety.
During the previous AIADMK-led government, public safety was guaranteed, but now under the current regime even the women police are not feeling safe.
On the recent raids in the offices of G-Square, a realtor firm, in various parts of the state, he said over the last 10 years, the company, which suffered loss, became a profit making entity in two years after the DMK-led government was formed. However, one MLA was held during the raid, he said.
