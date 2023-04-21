TamilNadu

Vengaivayal incident: 'Feaces allegedly to be of woman & 2 men'

This development came after the water in the tank was tested.
(On left) The overhead water tank at Vengavayal village in Pudukkottai district, in which human faeces was found floating, in December 2022.
(On left) The overhead water tank at Vengavayal village in Pudukkottai district, in which human faeces was found floating, in December 2022.Daily Thanthi
Online Desk

CHENNAI: After a special court in Pudukottai ordered DNA tests on 11 persons, the human feaces found in an overhead water tank used for drinking by residents of Scheduled Caste families in Vengaivayal village in the district, in December last year, is allegedly found to be from a woman and two men.

This development came after the water in the tank was tested.

(On left) The overhead water tank at Vengavayal village in Pudukkottai district, in which human faeces was found floating, in December 2022.
BJP chides CM over social justice talk citing Vengaivayal case delay

The Vengaivayal incident, which came to light in late December last year, was initially probed by the Pudukottai district police and subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on January 14 this year by the Director-General of Police.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the State government has issued an order to extend all the support for the one-man commission headed by Retired Judge Sathyanarayanan by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on the Vengaivayal incident.

(On left) The overhead water tank at Vengavayal village in Pudukkottai district, in which human faeces was found floating, in December 2022.
‘No update from CB-CID’: HC forms panel to probe into Vengaivayal case

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
CB-CID
Dalit community
Pudukottai
Pudukottai water tank row
Pudukottai water tank
overhead water tank
Vengaivayal incident
Caste atrocity
SC residents
Pudukkottai caste issue
Human feces issue
Vengaivayal
Vengaivayal village incident
Vengaivayal village
Pudukottai tank incident
Pudukottai human feces issue
Pudukottai human feces
Feaces
Scheduled Caste families
vengaivasal issue

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in