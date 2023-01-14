DGP orders CB-CID probe into Pudukottai human feces issue

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police chief D Sylendra Babu ordered CB-CID enquiry into the Vengaivayal village human feces issue on Saturday.

The case of mixing human feces in an overhead water tank belonging to Scheduled Caste residential neighbourhood in Pudukottai district brought to light the caste based discrimination and related untouchability still prevalent in the State.

Following the information, Chief Minister MK Stalin said he immediately deputed top officials to make an on the spot assessment and they are continuing to take appropriate action.

Initially two children, who took ill, from Vengaivayal were admitted to the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital. When more patients from the same village turned up for infection, authorities advised an analysis of the drinking water. It was found later that human feces was mixed in water stored in the overhead tank.

From December 26, 2022 to till date, a team of doctors are camping in the village and are engaged in implementing disease preventive measures and medical examination of people.

For public health and sanitation work, under the leadership of a medical officer, 18 personnel, including nurses are on the job.

For all the 32 houses, new water connections and drinking water pipes have been provided and proper drinking water supply is on from January 5, 2023.

Police have registered a case and under the supervision of Pudukottai District Police Superintendent, a Special Investigation Team has been set up, which was probing the case.