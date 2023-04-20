GO issued to extend support to commission on Vengaivayal incident: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that the State government has issued an order to extend all the support for the one-man commission headed by Retired Judge Sathyanarayanan by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on the Vengaivayal incident.

Replying to CPM MLA Nagai Mali on the progress of investigation into Vengaivayal incident, Stalin said that the government has taken swift action to find the culprits in the Vengaivayal issue, to eradicate untouchability in the area and to restore peace among all sections of the people.

He said that on December 24, five people, including four children, were admitted for vomiting and fever and it was revealed that they were affected by contaminated drinking water while undergoing medical treatment.

He said that when the Revenue Department inspected the overhead tank there, it was found that it was mixed with human feces. "The tank was then cleaned three times. In this regard, an investigation was conducted under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police based on the complaint given by Kanagaraj at Vellalur Police Station on 25th."

He listed out various actions taken by his government including actions on the untouchability issues and denial of temple entry. The case was shifted to CB-CID probe on January 14 this year. He noted when a person moved the high court seeking the CBI probe, the court ordered appointment of one man commission headed by Justice Sathyanarayanan and to submit the report in two months time.