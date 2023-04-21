Vengaivayal incident: Spl Court orders DNA tests on 11 persons

CHENNAI: A Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pudukottai has issued an order to collect blood samples from 11 persons, to conduct DNA tests, in connection with the case relating to the mixing of human faeces in an overhead water tank used for drinking by residents of Scheduled Caste families in Vengaivayal village in the district, in December last year.

The order also said that the assistant professor of Pudukkottai Government Medical College should conduct this test and submit a report.