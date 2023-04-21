TamilNadu

Vengaivayal incident: Spl Court orders DNA tests on 11 persons

The order also said that the assistant professor of Pudukkottai Government Medical College should conduct this test and submit a report.
The overhead water tank at Vengavayal village in Pudukkottai district, in which human faeces was found floating, in December 2022.
The overhead water tank at Vengavayal village in Pudukkottai district, in which human faeces was found floating, in December 2022.Daily Thanthi
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pudukottai has issued an order to collect blood samples from 11 persons, to conduct DNA tests, in connection with the case relating to the mixing of human faeces in an overhead water tank used for drinking by residents of Scheduled Caste families in Vengaivayal village in the district, in December last year.

The order also said that the assistant professor of Pudukkottai Government Medical College should conduct this test and submit a report.

The overhead water tank at Vengavayal village in Pudukkottai district, in which human faeces was found floating, in December 2022.
BJP chides CM over social justice talk citing Vengaivayal case delay

The Vengaivayal incident, which came to light in late December last year, was initially probed by the Pudukottai district police and subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on January 14 this year by the Director-General of Police.

On Thursday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the State government has issued an order to extend all the support for the one-man commission headed by Retired Judge Sathyanarayanan by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on the Vengaivayal incident.

The overhead water tank at Vengavayal village in Pudukkottai district, in which human faeces was found floating, in December 2022.
‘No update from CB-CID’: HC forms panel to probe into Vengaivayal case

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
court
CB-CID
Dalit
Special court
Dalit community
Pudukottai
blood samples
CB-CID probe
Pudukottai water tank row
overhead water tank
Vengaivayal incident
Caste atrocity
SC residents
Human feces issue
Vengaivayal
Vengaivayal village incident
Vengaivayal village
Court orders DNA tests
DNA tests
human faeces
Pudukottai tank incident
Human excreta in water tank
Pudukottai human feces issue
Pudukottai human feces

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in