Vengaivayal incident: Spl Court orders DNA tests on 11 persons

CHENNAI: A Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pudukottai has issued an order to collect blood samples from 11 persons, to conduct DNA tests, in connection with the case relating to the mixing of human faeces in an overhead water tank used for drinking by residents of Scheduled Caste families in Vengaivayal village in the district, in December last year.
The order also said that the assistant professor of Pudukkottai Government Medical College should conduct this test and submit a report.
The Vengaivayal incident, which came to light in late December last year, was initially probed by the Pudukottai district police and subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on January 14 this year by the Director-General of Police.
On Thursday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the State government has issued an order to extend all the support for the one-man commission headed by Retired Judge Sathyanarayanan by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on the Vengaivayal incident.
