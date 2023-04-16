BJP's Amar Prasad takes a veiled dig at EPS; rift widens

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP's Sports and Skill Development Cell president Amar Prasad Reddy took a veiled dig at Edappadi K Palaniswami kicking up a fresh row amid alliance tensions between BJP and AIADMK.
Amar Prasad Reddy on his twitter handle posted that his leader (Annamalai) has redefined leadership. On the next line he added that people who fell under the feet of someone to come into power and pulled the rug off the feet of the very person will never understand this.
He was pointing to EPS coming to power at the behest of Sasikala and then expelling her from AIADMK.
Amar Prasad Reddy's statement comes at a time when Edappadi Palaniswami and Annamalai have been bristling against each other in their respective press meets recently. EPS in a recent press meet refused to take a question regarding Annamalai. He said he has been in public life for over 50 years and Annamalai is only trying to become a leader. Amar Prasad Reddy's tweet could have been targetted at this particular statement of the former Chief Minister.
Meanwhile, former minister D Jayakumar said their party is ready to face the eventuality of Annamalai publishing a list regarding AIADMK leaders.
Rubbing on the wrong side of the AIADMK, Annamalai on April 14 released the graft list of DMK leaders in a two-part video series titled "DMK Files" and said after the screening he will indiscriminately release corruption list of all ruling parties of Tamil Nadu. The former top cop launched an anti-corruption application "En Mann En Makkal" and has planned to commence a padyatra either on the first or second week of June.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android