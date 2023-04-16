BJP's Amar Prasad takes a veiled dig at EPS; rift widens

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP's Sports and Skill Development Cell president Amar Prasad Reddy took a veiled dig at Edappadi K Palaniswami kicking up a fresh row amid alliance tensions between BJP and AIADMK.

Amar Prasad Reddy on his twitter handle posted that his leader (Annamalai) has redefined leadership. On the next line he added that people who fell under the feet of someone to come into power and pulled the rug off the feet of the very person will never understand this.

He was pointing to EPS coming to power at the behest of Sasikala and then expelling her from AIADMK.