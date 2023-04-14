DMK Files: Annamalai shows "bill" of his watch, poses four questions to DMK

CHENNAI: Releasing the corruption list of DMK leaders in Chennai, BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai has broken silence on his watch by providing the invoice.

Annamalai was seen wearing a badge with a picture of Dr BR Ambedkar.

First of the two-part "expose" series of DMK government's corruption list "DMK Files" was launched in BJP's State headquarters Kamalalayam in Chennai's T Nagar. He said he will be open for questions from press on April 20-21.

Before screening the video, Annamalai spoke on the purchase of his "Rafale" watch which was the major issue that the DMK leaders used to pin the former top cop down. He said the watch was owned by Cheralanathan Ramakrishnan based in Coimbatore, and he brought it for Rs 3 lakhs on May 27, 2021. He displayed a paper, purportedly an invoice, as a proof of his purchase.

Subsequently, the "DMK Files" video was released to whistles and claps of BJP functionaries. The first part dealt with the "irregularities" and "inconsistencies" in the assets and properties of DMK leaders: Jagatratchagan, EV Velu, KN Nehru, Kanimozhi, Kalanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, Kalanithi Veerasamy, Duraimurugan, Kathir Anand, Arcot Veersamy, Kalanidhi Veersamy and K Ponmudy. The video also contains details of assets of the kin of these leaders.

Following the screening, Annamalai raised four questions to DMK. He asked what was the source of income for Red Giant movies to have made movies worth Rs 300 crores during the 2006-11 regime when many of the films were unsuccessful. Next he questions the ties of Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan with one of St George's bank's (which Annamalai claims to facilitates money laundering) director Srinivas Venkatesh in England. He kept the third question to Stalin on signing an MoU with the Noble conglomerate where Annamalai claims ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi were one-time directors. Annamalai levelled a corruption charge on CM Stalin, asking why was custom duty included as an addendum with the tender of Metro Phase 1 when Exim was clear that custom duty cannot be levied on tender process. He charged that the then DMK government favoured American company "Alstom" in return for bribe for 2011 election campaigning. He said he will file a case as a complainant with the CBI regarding this.