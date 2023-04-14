Will expose scams of all ruling parties: Annamalai to launch anti-corruption padyatra "En Mann En Makkal"

CHENNAI: On the release event of "DMK Files", a two-part series on DMK leaders' corruption list, Annamalai has launched a padayatra campaign "En Mann, En Makkal" and an app for people to connect with the campaign.

Annamalai said ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election, he will expose corruption of political parties indiscriminately and removing him as BJP TN chief is the only thing that can stop him. He dared people to do it as his political ideology of crusading against corruption is an ideology PM Narendra Modi adheres to.

Annamalai's statement of exposing "all ruling parties" gains significance as it could widen chinks in Tamil Nadu's NDA alliance led by the AIADMK.

The former top cop said the padyatra against corruption would commence from June first or second week.