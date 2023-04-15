'Ready to face, if Annamalai publishes list of AIADMK members'

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar inaugurated water pandals at 18 in Tiruvottiyur. The program was organised by AIADMK where the leader distributed watermelons and buttermilk to the public.

AIADMK leader D Jayakumar addressed the reporters on Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai’s DMK files.

The leader said, “DMK is a party steeped in corruption. The world knows that. AIADMK is a movement started to eradicate corruption against DMK.”

Annamalai has released the list and claims that the total value of the assets of DMK ministers exceeds ₹1.34 lakh crores.

It is a good thing that Annamalai has published the property list of DMK.

D Jayakumar, added that ,“In addition to publishing, Annamalai should take steps to freeze all those properties and take them into the possession of the government. Having said that, we have no weight on our laps and no fear on the way.”

“We are ready to face it if Annamalai publishes the list of assets of AIADMK members” said AIADMK leader D Jayakumar.

On Friday, BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai had released the corruption list of DMK leaders in Chennai.

The TN BJP chief has long been saying the corruption list of the ruling government is being compiled.