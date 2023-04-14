Annamalai trying to save political career: Kanimozhi on DMK Files

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday said that the State BJP chief K Annamalai levelled allegations against the ruling DMK party because he is trying to save his political career.
"BJP State president K Annamalai is leveling such allegations against the DMK in order to maintain his political stand," she told to reporters after garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar near the South police station in Thoothukudi on the occasion of Ambedkar's birth anniversary.
Minister P Geetha Jeevan, N Jegan Periyasamy, Shanmugaiah MLA and DMK leaders were present. Secretary Anandasekaran and several office-bearers were present too.
Earlier today, Annamalai released “DMK files” which are a series of allegations against the DMK government led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Addressing a press conference at Kamalalayam - the BJP state headquarters - he claimed that Chief Minister Stalin had accepted money to the tune of Rs 200 crore from an Indo-European company. He charged that he would petition the CBI and a complaint would be filed so that an investigation is conducted. He also said that the DMK has become a money laundering company and that he would expose all the DMK leaders.
The BJP president said that he released Part 1 of DMK files and added that there would be a series of exposes in days to come. He also responded to the Rafale watch controversy in which he was accused of wearing expensive watches. Annamalai said that he had bought the watches for uniqueness rather than their price. He also said that he had bought the watch made by Bell and Rose company and added that Cheralathalan Ramakrishnan was the original owner.
