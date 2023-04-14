Annamalai trying to save political career: Kanimozhi on DMK Files

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday said that the State BJP chief K Annamalai levelled allegations against the ruling DMK party because he is trying to save his political career.

"BJP State president K Annamalai is leveling such allegations against the DMK in order to maintain his political stand," she told to reporters after garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar near the South police station in Thoothukudi on the occasion of Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

Minister P Geetha Jeevan, N Jegan Periyasamy, Shanmugaiah MLA and DMK leaders were present. Secretary Anandasekaran and several office-bearers were present too.