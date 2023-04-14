Not worried about Annamalai's "DMK Files": Reghupathy

CHENNAI: Minister Regupathy said that DMK is not worried about Annamalai's "DMK Files" as the party is clear of any guilt of wrongdoing.

While speaking to the media, State Law Minister Regupathy said, "We are not worried about Annamalai's corruption list. Since we are not guilty of any wrongdoing, we are not worried. Eleven bills, including the Vice Chancellor's issue, are still pending with the Governor."

BJP State Chief Annamalai announced that he will publish the asset list and corruption list of 17 key DMK leaders today. BJP said that this is the first part and the next part will be released soon.

According to the Daily Thanthi report, a projection screen will be placed in Kamalalayam to watch the "DMK Files."