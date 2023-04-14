DMK Files: It is a 'political stunt', says Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai held a two-part "expose" series of the DMK government's corruption list and released "DMK Files" in BJP's State headquarters Kamalalayam in Chennai's T Nagar.

Reacting to the same, Minister Duraimurugan said, “I have not seen it, I don't know about it. This is a political stunt. He (Annamalai) is doing for politics.”

The Minister also mentioned, “We are working on the Cauvery-Gundar link canal project."

Under the Cauvery - Gundar Link Canal Project, a new canal would be formed for 262 km taking off from Kattalai (Mayanur) Barrage, constructed across river Cauvery, to link the rivers Agniyar, South Vellar, Manimuthar, Vaigai and Gundar in three phases. In the first phase, the work on a new canal from Kattalai Barrage to South Vellar for 118.45 km at Rs 6,941 crore is under progress.

On the release event of "DMK Files", a two-part series on DMK leaders' corruption list, Annamalai has launched a padayatra campaign "En Mann, En Makkal" and an app for people to connect with the campaign.

Annamalai said ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election, he will expose corruption of political parties indiscriminately and removing him as BJP TN chief is the only thing that can stop him. He dared people to do it as his political ideology of crusading against corruption is an ideology Prime Minister Narendra Modi adheres to.

Annamalai's statement of exposing "all ruling parties" gains significance as it could widen chinks in Tamil Nadu's NDA alliance led by the AIADMK.

The former top cop said the padyatra against corruption would commence from June first or second week.