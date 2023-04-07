Shift in venue ahead of Modi's visit to TN: Details here

CHENNAI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu tomorrow, one of the venues where he would visit has been shifted.

As per the original plan, the Prime Minister was scheduled to participate in commemorating the 125th anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Mylapore.

Now, according to a Maalaimalar report, the event has been shifted to Vivekananda House as roads leading to Mylapore Ramakrishna Math are narrow.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new-integrated terminal building of Chennai airport, flag off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express and visit Pallavaram Army Ground.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai police have deployed 22,000 policemen for security and banned the flying of drones.