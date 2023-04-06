Modi visit: DGP reviews security arrangements at Chennai Central

CHENNAI: DGP C Sylendra Babu inspected MGR Chennai Central railway station ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to station to launch Chennai – Coimbatore Vande Bharat on March 8.

The head of the police force reviewed the five-tier security arrangements made at the Chennai Central station besides having a review meeting with the senior officers of Southern Railways, Railway police and Railway Protection Force.

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai police have deployed 22,000 policemen for security and banned the flying of drones.

Tambaram commissionerate had also banned the flying of drones and tightened up security. As per the tentative programme schedule of Modi's visit to the city, he will inaugurate the integrated terminal at the Chennai airport, the Vande Bharattrain inauguration at Chennai Central railway station, and a festival at Vivekananda Illam.

During the VVIP visit, the cops heightened the security at the Chennai airport, Chennai central railway station, Vivekanandar Illam, Raj Bhavan in Guindy, and INS Adyar near Napier Bridge and other en route from Chennai Airport to Raj Bhavan and from INS Adyar to Chennai Central railway station and then towards Ice House.