Prebooking for Chennai - Coimbatore Vande Bharat Train starts from today

CHENNAI: The prebooking for Chennai - Coimbatore Vande Bharat Train has started from today. Ticket fares range from Rs 1,057 to Rs 2,310 for a 6-hour journey. The train runs bi-directionally from Chennai to Coimbatore via Katpadi, Jolarpet, Salem, Tirupur.

Other details:

Coimbatore-Chennai Central Vande Bharat Train (No: 20644) departs Coimbatore at 6 am and reaches Chennai Central at 11.50 am. En route, the train reaches Tirupur at 6.35 am and departs at 6.37 am, reaching Erode at 7.12 am and departs at 7.15 am. It reaches Salem at 7.58 am and departs at 8 am.

In the opposite direction, Chennai Central-Coimbatore 'Vande Bharat' Express train (No: 20643) will depart Chennai Central at 2.25 pm and reach Coimbatore at 8.15 pm. En route, the train arrives Salem at 5.48 pm and departs at 5.50 pm, arriving Erode at 6.32 pm and departs at 6.35 pm. It will reach Tirupur at 7.13 pm and depart at 7.15 pm.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the train service from Chennai railway station to Coimbatore on April 8 (tomorrow) in Chennai.