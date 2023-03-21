Modi to visit TN to inaugurate Rly projects on April 8

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Tamil Nadu on April 8, according to an official confirmation from the PMO office.

He will arrive at the capital city to inaugurate Rs 294 crore worth Railway projects, including Chennai-Kovai Vande Bharat Express and Tambaram-Sengottai train.

Modi's last visit to Tamil Nadu was on November 11, 2022, to participate in the Gandhigram Trust's platinum jubilee functions and the convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute (deemed university) in Dindigul.

However, the full schedule of his April visit is not out yet.