'No need for probe before filing FIR': Arappor seeks action against Balveer Singh

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an organisation working towards Transparency and Accountability in Governance, on Friday sought police action against ASP Balveer Singh and other police officials in charge of Ambasamudram Sub-division in Tirunelveli district for custodial torture.
In a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and DGP Sylendra Babu, Jayaram Venkatesan, Convener of the NGO, said that the enguiry seems to be conducted in a lackadaisical and partisan manner by Sub-Division Magistrate-cum-Sub Collector MD Shabbir Alam IAS.
"The Magistrate had refused to re cord the statement of other victims who had approached him citing that summons were not issued to them. The conduct of the Sub-Division- Magistrate itself has resulted in mental torture to these victims. When the victims them selves came forward, what stops the SDM to record their statements," Jayaram wondered.
"One of the victim, Surya who was first to report the crime had retracted his previous statement stating he broke his teeth on falling from his bike. This already shows how the victims are being threatened to retract," the letter added.
Stating that there was no need for a detailed inguiry before filing of the FIR as the facts revealed by the victims themselves constitutes cognisable offence, he said: "The perpetrators of custodial torture should not be allowed to escape the clutches of law. The power that these high ranking officials such as Balveer Singh IPS and other police officials wields through the system to threaten the victims directly or indirectly is very worrying. When the protectors of the law turn into perpetrators, the only resort for the victims is the hope of rule of law and the Justice system. The rule of law demands that be you ever so high, the law is above you'. Justice should not only be done but also seen to be done. For this, the first step is the registration of FIR and arrest of all the perpetrators, a quick, thorough and fair investigation and prosecution within a time bound manner."
Stressing on steps for police reforms, the Iyakkam urged the government to dismiss all police officials involved after arresting Balveer Singh and conduct a time bound investigation and prosecution.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Balveer Singh, an IIT-Bombay alumnus who is part of the 2020 batch of the IPS, has already been placed under vacancy reserve after serious charges of custodial torture, including pulling teeth and crushing testicles were leveled against him.
A graduate from IIT-Bombay, 39-year old Singh is a native of Rajasthan, and was serving in Ambasamudram police sub-division in Tirunelveli District since October 2022.
