Facing allegation of torture, IPS officer placed on compulsory wait

TIRUVELVELI: An IPS officer allegedly tortured at least 10 arrested men in Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu by removing their teeth using cutting pliers and crushed the testicles of two men, official sources said here on Monday. The tormented men have made the allegation against the officer and an inquiry has been ordered by Tirunelveli District Collector KP Karthikeyan, they said. Following the allegation, the State police relieved him from his posting and placed him on compulsory wait, sources added. The Collector has ordered the inquiry by a sub-divisional magistrate as per the TN Police Standing Orders. Deputy SP, 39-year old Balveer Singh, belonging to the 2020-batch of IPS is a native of Rajasthan, the officer was serving in the Ambasamudram police sub-division in Tirunelveli District.