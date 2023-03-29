EVKS Elangovan shifted to general ward, to be discharged soon

CHENNAI: Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai and diagnosed with coronary artery disease has been shifted to general ward from ICU.

If reports are to be believed, the senior Congress leader will return home in a day or two.

Last week, doctors from Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre said the he had tested negative for Covid-19 and was recovering from congestive heart failure in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Elangovan who returned from New Delhi had breathing difficulties and was admitted to the hospital on March 15. The doctors had mentioned that he visited for a routine checkup.