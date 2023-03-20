EVKS Elangovan contracts Covid, has artery disease: Hospital

CHENNAI: According to a press release by a private hospital in Porur, Tamil Nadu MLA EVKS Elangovan has been diagnosed to have coronary artery disease and mild Covid infection. He is recovering well in the Intensive Care Unit.

He was admitted to the hospital in Chennai on March 15 night after he complained of breathing issues. Hospital sources informed that Elangovan will return home in 2 days. According to the reports, it is said that he has been transferred from the intensive care unit and outsiders are not allowed to visit him because of a respiratory infection.