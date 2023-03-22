EVKS Elangovan tests negative for Covid

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader and Erode east MLA EVKS Elangovan have tested negative for Covid-19 and recovering from congestive heart failure in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), said the hospital authorities from Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre on Wednesday.

The senior leader who returned from New Delhi had breathing difficulties and the doctor advised a checkup. He was admitted to the hospital on March 15, and the hospital had mentioned that he was taken for a routine checkup. After a medical checkup, the doctors said that he has coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, and was Covid-19 positive.

After intense treatment, Elangovan has tested negative for Covid, and recovering from congestive heart failure in the ICU. It is noted that the MLA did not attend the assembly for his first Budget session on Monday as he remains hospitalised. He took charge as Erode East MLA on March 10.