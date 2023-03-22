EVKS Elangovan treated with respiratory support: Reports

CHENNAI: Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan, who was diagnosed with mild Covid infection and artery disease, is said to be under respiratory support, according to a report from Daily Thanthi.

It has been reported that Elangovan is being treated in the intensive care unit to balance the oxygen level in the blood. However, no official confirmation was given by the hospital.

On Monday, an official statement from the hospital said that he has mild Covid infection and is recovering well.

The MLA was admitted to the hospital in Chennai on March 15 night after he complained of breathing issues.